The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in North Platte, NE
