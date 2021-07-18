The North Platte area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 5…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
North Platte's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day …
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.