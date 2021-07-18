Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.