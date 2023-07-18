North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a dras…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…