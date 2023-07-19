North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.