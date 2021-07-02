Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.