Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
The Heat Advisory has shifted east for today. Cooler temps in most of Nebraska Saturday as rain returns. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Friday. Temper…
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. T…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …