The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in North Platte, NE
