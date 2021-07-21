Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in North Platte, NE
