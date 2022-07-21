Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.