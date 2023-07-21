The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a dras…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted…