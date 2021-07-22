The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a …
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today…
North Platte's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 63F.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 5…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to…