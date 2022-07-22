The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
Above normal temperatures will continue across the state today with sunny skies. Isolated showers & storms will make a comeback for Thursday. Any relief from the heat? Find out in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. T…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. Expect…
The Heat Advisory has shifted east for today. Cooler temps in most of Nebraska Saturday as rain returns. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99. Expect a dr…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings…