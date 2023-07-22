Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a dras…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted…