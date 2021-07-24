North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a …
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Nor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a …
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Friday. Te…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of a …
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to…