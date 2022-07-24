Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
Temperatures will peak in the Panhandle today, but for the rest of the state the heat will be worse on Saturday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out either day. Full details in our latest forecast.
Above normal temperatures will continue across the state today with sunny skies. Isolated showers & storms will make a comeback for Thursday. Any relief from the heat? Find out in our latest forecast.
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. T…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. Expect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 10…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99. Expect a dr…