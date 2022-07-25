 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

