Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.