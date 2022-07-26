Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 10:20 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.