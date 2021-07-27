The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE
