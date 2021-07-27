Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.