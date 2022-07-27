Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.