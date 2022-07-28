Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 8:29 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.