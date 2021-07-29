Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in North Platte, NE
