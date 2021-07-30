The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in North Platte, NE
