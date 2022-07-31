Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.