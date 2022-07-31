Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in North Platte, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 31, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

