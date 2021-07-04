North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the mak…
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, North Platte folks should be prepared fo…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday…