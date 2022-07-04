 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

