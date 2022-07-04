Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.