North Platte will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in North Platte, NE
