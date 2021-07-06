 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

