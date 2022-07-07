The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Nebraska
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when rain is most likely in our area in our full holiday weekend forecast.
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don'…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecas…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…