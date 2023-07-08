Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in North Platte, NE
