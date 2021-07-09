Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
For the drive home in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the mak…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Friday. T…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possib…
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, North Platte folks should be prepared fo…