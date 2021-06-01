Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in North Platte. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.