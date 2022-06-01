North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in North Platte, NE
