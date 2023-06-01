North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in North Platte, NE
