North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, th…
For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Sa…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the making…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is f…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Nort…