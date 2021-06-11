Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.