Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.