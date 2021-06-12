North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the making…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Sa…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Nort…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, th…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …