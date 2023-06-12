North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Today's foreca…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …