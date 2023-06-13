Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in North Platte, NE
