Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.