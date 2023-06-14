Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in North Platte, NE
