Temperatures will be warm Friday in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Today's foreca…
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…