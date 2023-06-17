The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…