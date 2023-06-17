The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.