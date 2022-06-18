The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in North Platte, NE
