Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT.