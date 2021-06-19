North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in North Platte, NE
