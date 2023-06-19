The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…