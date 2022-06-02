North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE
