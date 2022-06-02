Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.