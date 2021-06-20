The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gust…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 t…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It…