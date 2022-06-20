Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101.…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 10…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 57F.…
This evening in North Platte: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Tuesday, North Platte folks …