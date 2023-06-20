The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.